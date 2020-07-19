An MMA fighter knee'd his opponent in the face, then hit him with 6 more punches when he was seemingly unconscious on the floor

Roman Dolidze scored one of the knockouts of the UFC’s “Fight Island” festival of fights on Yas Island when he kneed Khadis Ibragimov in the face.

Dolidze destroyed Ibragimov in the final preliminary match on the “UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2” show at the Flash Forum, Saturday.

After he sent Ibragimov crashing to the canvas, Dolidze pounced on his opponent and hit him with six more punches when he was already defeated.

Watch the brutal finish right here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND – An MMA fighter finished his opponent with a knee to the face, then hit him with six more punches when he was already defeated on the floor.

The stunning finish was delivered by Roman Dolidze, who annihilated Khadis Ibragimov on the preliminary section of the “UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2” show, which is the third of the UFC’s four “Fight Island” events on a quarantined section on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dolidze landed 19 of his 22 strikes in the bout which is an extraordinary accuracy ratio of 86%. Ibragimov, in contrast, only landed four of his 14 significant strikes, according to official UFC statistics.

Ultimately, there was only one strike that mattered – a hard, chin-checking, lights-off switching knee which finished Ibragimov’s participation in the bout.

Sensing a highlight-reel knockout, Dolidze pounced on Ibragimov and hit him with afters until he was separated by the referee.

Watch the finish here:

Or here if you’re in a different region:

With the win, Dolidze, a 32-year-old from Georgia, extended his unbeaten record to seven wins (four knockouts, three submissions).

Dolidze’s destruction of Ibragimov was the final bout on the preliminary card, following Joel Alvarez’s guillotine submission victory over Joe Duffy and Brett Johns’ decision against Montel Jackson.

Read more:

A UFC photographer caught the precise moment Grant Dawson landed a painful knee strike in his 150-pound ‘Fight Island’ bout

A young submission specialist scored a rare triangle choke finish in the first round of his UFC ‘Fight Island’ match Saturday

Calvin Kattar landed 70 strikes on Dan Ige’s face, leaving his opponent with a swollen eye, countless cuts, and many bruises

Mounir Lazzez beat Abdul Alhassan in one of the most violent, fun, very good ‘Fight Island’ matches you’ll see all summer

UFC stars say MMA’s new normal is ‘eerie,’ but they’re unfazed about fighting in the middle of a pandemic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.