Roger Clemens Strikes Out First Batter In Return To Professional Baseball

We still need to see a lot more before we’ll know if 50-year-old Roger Clemens is ready to pitch again in the Major Leagues. But when he took the mound for the first time tonight as a member of the Sugar Land Skeeters, he looked a lot like the old Clemens, striking out the first professional batter he has faced in five years.



Well, maybe the arm is a little slower, and the waistline is a little bigger. And it is just an independent league. But the batter was Joey Gathright, a player that has played over 400 games in the big leagues with four different ball clubs. And the result was Clemensian, a strikeout. In fact, Clemens would strike out two batters in a perfect first inning.

[UPDATE] Clemens is done after 3.1 shutout innings. He gave up just one hit and 24 of his 37 pitches were strikes. His fastball was just 87-88, but he hit his spots. And honestly, he looks like he could make the rotation of 10-12 big league clubs. Only question is endurance.

Here’s the video of the first strikeout (via ESPN)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.