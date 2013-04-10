Rockets Win Game On Buzzer-Beater Goaltending Call

In one of the more unusual endings you will ever see in an NBA game, the Rockets were tied with the Suns 98-98 when James Harden threw up a three-pointer at the buzzer.



The shot clanged off the rim and it appeared that the game was headed for overtime. But Jermaine O’Neal of the Suns inexplicably hit the ball while it was on the rim and the refs ruled it was a goaltending, giving three points, and the win, to the Rockets.

The refs did go to the replay and upheld the ruling. Here’s the video (via NBA tv)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.