Announcer Uses A Seriously Gross Analogy After The Lakers Blew A 17-Point Lead

You will be hard-pressed to find a better NBA radio call than the one delivered last night by Craig Ackerman of 790AM in Houston. After the clock expired, sealing the Rockets win, Ackerman yells in jubilation, “the Lakers just pooped their big boy pants.”



And while it is a bit cruel, it is amazingly accurate. The Lakers blew a 17-point lead and it was just the latest game in a season in which they left a mess all over an NBA floor…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

