VIDEO: Robots in Disguise? Not Quite, But Just As Awesome

iRobot – creator of the Roomba – wants to know just how you robot. Check out this video featuring pop and lock sensation Marquese Scott, who’s been featured in Forbes and The Ellen Degeneres Show.



Get a taste of robo-awesomeness, because after you see the video, it will be your turn. Use the Roomba theme song and do your best robot. Submit the resulting video at their youtube site and let the people do the democratic thing and vote. The top three votes get a special iRobot trophy, and all 20 first prize winners get their video featured on the site plus their very own Roomba! And, as we all know, Roombas are made for love. Or was that cleaning? It was cleaning. OK. Disregard my last statement and go robot yourself a Roomba.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.