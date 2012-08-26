The Top Scorer In England Scored His First Goal For Manchester United

Robin Van Persie led the English Premier League with 30 goals last season. And much like their Yankees counterparts to the west, when Van Persie became available this off-season, Manchester United didn’t hesitate in grabbing the star striker.



And today, in his second game (first start), Van Persie scored his first goal for The Red Devils, his 48th goal in his last 55 matches…

