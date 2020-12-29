Robin Lopez sank the most bizarre over-shoulder shot as he fell out of bounds and it looked like a trick straight out of H-O-R-S-E

Meredith Cash
Shawn Thew/Pool Photo viaUSA TODAY Sports
  • Robin Lopez made the most bizarre, H-O-R-S-E-esque shot on Sunday.
  • During the Washington Wizards loss to the Orlando Magic, the 7-footer flung the ball over his shoulder as he fell out of bounds, and somehow the “shot” fell in the basket.
  • The Wizards lost 120-113 to fall to 0-4 on the year, but Lopez made SportsCenter’s top-10 with the miraculous play.
  • Check out the replay below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Here’s another angle:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.