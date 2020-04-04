Patriots owner Robert Kraft explains how the team plane brought more than 1 million N95 masks to the US: 'The most challenging operation our organisation ever had to do'

The New England Patriots used their team plane to fly 1.2 million N95 masks from China to Massachusetts.

The team sent 300,000 of those masks to New York City, which has become the epicentre of the US’s coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed the endeavour with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

“It’s time for us to rally together and solve these kinds of issues,” Kraft said.

The masks are a critical piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) but have been in short supply as medical professionals treat those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The supply run was no easy endeavour – a report from the Wall Street Journal detailed the logistics of the trip, which included a rush for visas, as well as help from the US State Department and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

When plane landed back in the United States, the team began distribution, sending a shipment of 300,000 masks to New York.

#HAPPENINGNOW : @RIStatePolice and @MassStatePolice are escorting 300,000 N95 masks to NY for frontline healthcare workers.

Using a trailer truck w the #Patriots logo, it dropped off about 900,000 masks in Massachusetts and 100,000 in Rhode Island. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/Fc9YOJmttT — Connor Cyrus (@NBC10_Connor) April 3, 2020

On Thursday night, Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Anderson Cooper on CNN to discuss the effort.

“We happened to have a little plane that we use for our team that was idle,” Kraft said. “Our crew flew probably more hours than they should have, but they knew how important it was.”

Kraft noted that the trip involved a lot of “red tape,” but acknowledged the support he received from the local and federal government.

“This probably was the most challenging operation our organisation and team ever had to do,” Kraft said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also appeared on the program, praised Kraft for his generosity.

“I think that was the only good call I’ve gotten in about 10 days,” Cuomo said. “Mr. Kraft is a special man and what he did here is pure generosity and goodness.”

Kraft returned the praise.

“I’ve been watching Governor Cuomo over the last few weeks, and I just think he’s done an outstanding job,” Kraft said. “He’s at the epicentre of this crisis, and he has a calming way about him and he brings confidence.”

He added: “I have a personal tie to New York City. Columbia was good to me and gave me a full scholarship as a kid. I love the city, I love the people there. I don’t think what’s going on is something any of us could imagine.”

“This is the greatest country in the world,” Kraft said. “It’s time for us to rally together and solve these kinds of issues.”

