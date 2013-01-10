After Tearing His ACL At Baylor, Robert Griffin III Refused To Come Out Of The Game

Robert Griffin III tore his ACL in the third game of his sophomore season at Baylor. And in a move that now sounds eerily familiar, RG3 convinced his coaches he was not injured and continued to play in the game.



The injury, which can be seen in the first video below, occurred on the opening drive against Northwestern State in 2009. RG3 came out of the game, but says his knee stopped hurting “after about a minute” and that he begged to be allowed back in the game.

He did return, playing the entire first half. Amazingly, he was 11-14 for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns after tearing the ACL. He also rushed the ball three times on the injured knee for 16 yards.

You can see Griffin III discussing the rehab at Baylor in the second video…

