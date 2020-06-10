A former 2-time Olympic gold medalist hammered his opponent for a 54-second KO in one of boxing's first big events in 3 months

Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank Robeisy Ramirez.

Robeisy Ramirez, a Cuban southpaw, scored a 54-second knockout Tuesday.

The two-time former Olympic gold medalist advanced his pro record to three wins against one loss in one of boxing’s first events in three months.

“It was an honour to be the first fight back,” said Ramirez after his victory on the quarantined Top Rank card in Las Vegas.

Watch the highlights of Ramirez’s easy win below.

A former two-time Olympic gold medalist hammered his opponent for a first round knockout in one of boxing’s first big events since the coronavirus pandemic pushed much of the world into lockdown.

Robeisy Ramirez, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics as a flyweight and then again as a bantamweight in 2016, sealed his third successive victory Tuesday, finishing his fight in 54 seconds.

Ramirez competed against Yeuri Andujar in one of the five fights at the MGM Grand Conference Centre in Las Vegas as Top Rank, a powerful fight firm, restarts operations following a coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Watch Ramirez’s power below:

Victory saw Ramirez advance his record to 3 wins (3 knockouts) against one loss an upset defeat against Adan Gonzales on his debut last August.

“It was an honour to be the first fight back, and I am proud of the performance I gave tonight,” said Ramirez after walking through Andujar.

“My pro debut is long behind me, and I am progressing with every fight. I hope to return shortly.

“I have a great trainer in Ismael Salas, who continues to add dimensions to my game. He is the man to lead me to a world title.”

Later, Quatavious Cash beat Calvin Metcalf on a six-round technical decision after an accidental head clash opened a cut over Metcalf’s eye. Cash advanced to 12 wins (7 knockouts) against 2 losses.

Shakur Stevenson, a fighter his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank has likened to Floyd Mayweather Jr., won the main event, defeating his opponent Felix Caraballo with body shots in the sixth round.

