The Mets' attempt at a walk-out protest turned into a convoluted calamity

Rich Schultz/Getty Images Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field for a game on Thursday, only to then leave the field in protest of racial inequality over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Mets’ side of the protest grew messy after a video showed team GM Brodie Van Wagenen criticising an idea to do a symbolic protest by walking off the field, then returning to play.

In the video, which appeared to be an accidental recording, Van Wagenen blamed MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for the idea, criticising Manfred’s leadership skills.

After the Mets walked off the field, Van Wagenen released a statement saying the symbolic walk-out was from Mets owner Jeff Wilpon and he mistakenly attributed it to Manfred.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field on for a scheduled game on Thursday, only to then leave in protest of racial inequality. The protest was part of a string of protests across the sports world following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

However, the Mets’ plans for the protest grew confusing thanks to a video that circulated on Twitter before the game. The video showed Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen criticising MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

In what appeared to be an accidental recording, Van Wagenen told two other individuals who were off-screen that Manfred asked the Mets to do a symbolic walk-out, asking the team to take the field as scheduled, walk off, then return to the field to play.

“At the leadership level, he doesn’t get it. He just doesn’t get it,” Van Wagenen said in the recording, which was posted to Twitter by user Nick Albicocco. Insider was unable to independently verify the footage.

The Mets shot down Manfried’s request, Van Wagenen added: “That’s not happening. They’re not playing.”

Adding to the confusion (for those that saw the video of Van Wagenen criticising Manfred) was the Mets taking the field at all, despite Van Wagenen saying, “They’re not playing.”

As the Mets and Marlins left the field following a moment of silence, Van Wagenen released a statement through the Mets’ official Twitter account, saying the idea of a symbolic protest actually came from Mets owner Jeff Wilpon. In the statement, Van Wagenen said he mistakenly attributed the idea for the symbolic walk-out to Manfred and apologised for “disrespectful comments and poor judgment in inaccurately describing the contents of [Manfred’s] private conversation with Jeff Wilpon.”

Statement from Brodie Van Wagenen: pic.twitter.com/SqFDhVSNml — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 27, 2020

Here is the video of Van Wagenen criticising Manfred:

Holy shit Rob Manfred is trying to force the Mets to pull a social justice awareness stunt tonight by having the players symbolically leave the field at 7:10 before returning an hour later to play at 8:10 even though the players don’t want to play tonight pic.twitter.com/4BJLaPUkoy — Nick Albicocco (@NickCocco18) August 27, 2020

In the video, Van Wagenen told the individuals that what he was saying “can’t leave this room.” He also added that the team had to be coordinated with the Miami Marlins in whatever they decided to do.

As the Mets and Marlins left the field, they draped “Black Lives Matter” shirt on home plate.

The strikes began on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for a playoff game in the NBA’s Disney bubble. Four other NBA teams scheduled to play on Wednesday also sat out, sparking a wave of similar protests throughout the WNBA, MLS, and MLB.

On Wednesday, three MLB games were postponed after players opted to sit out. Several individuals on other teams also chose to sit out on Wednesday, even as their teams played. On Thursday, three more MLB games have so far been called off.

NBA teams still were not playing as of Thursday.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan said on air shortly after the Mets’ walk-off and ensuing statement: “Mets are gonna Mets.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.