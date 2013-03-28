Rob Gronkowski Debuted His New Goatee As A Guest Anchor On SportsCenter

Rob Gronkowski visited this SportsCenter set at ESPN this morning. And while he was there he took a few moments to try his hand as an anchor and call some highlights.



Let’s just say, it’s a good thing he is a great football player. His commentary was filled with memorable lines like “let’s see what we got here,” “he didn’t make it rain that time, what the heck?” and “it’s on like gronky kong!”

But as with most things in Gronk’s life, he did have fun. And at the same time, he showed off his new goatee…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.