Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams danced with the Laker Girls in a hilarious bit with James Corden

The Laker Girls have long been a staple of home games for the purple and yellow, but the classic Staples Centre halftime dance squad got a bit of a twist Tuesday.

As LeBron James and his Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and tennis legend Venus Williams prepared for the halftime show of their lives.

The odd sports duo joined “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on the hardwood to dance with the Laker Girls in a spectacularly hilarious scene:

Williams wore an all-purple outfit, and the sleeves of her Lakers T-shirt and lining of her shorts were blinged out with gold glitter. She wore a matching headband with a bow as she jammed out and matched the rest of the Laker Girls step by step.

But the highlight of the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s showing was her paired number with a random man in a matching ‘fit.

Gronk, meanwhile, donned yellow shorts with a matching yellow cut-off muscle tank. Like Williams, the future NFL Hall of Fame inductee sported some golden glitter accents in his outfit. Corden also wore an all-yellow outfit with gold trim.

It’s unclear why the trio was involved with Tuesday night’s halftime festivities, although it stands to reason that the “Carpool Karaoke” host could have facilitated the gag as part of his show.

