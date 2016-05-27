VIDEO: Road rage with a baseball bat in Orange, NSW

A still from a clip posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia.

A dash camera captured a road rage incident in Orange, NSW.

A shirtless man with a baseball bat and gets out of a car with and runs over to a white ute at traffic lights.

The ute drive tries to get away but is blocked by a taxi in front of him.

The shirtless man, a P plate driver, smashes the driver side window before the ute pushes the taxi out of the way and takes off.

“The matter was reported to police but no further details are known,” says Dash Cam Owners Australia.

Here’s the clip:

