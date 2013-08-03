Here's Video Of NFL Player Riley Cooper Acting Drunk On Stage On The Night He Dropped A Racial Slur

The video below shows several members of the Philadelphia Eagles on stage at a Kenny Chesney concert earlier this summer.

But it is Riley Cooper’s behaviour that stands out after a video leaked this week showing Cooper using the N-word at the same concert.

In the video, Cooper appears to be severely intoxicated. On two occasions he slaps Chesney on the backside (0:05 and 3:39 marks) and several times he tries to sing into the microphone (e.g. 0:50 mark), which don’t appear to be on.

And after all the other players left the stage (5:15 mark), Cooper remained on stage, dancing by himself, until somebody had to escort him off.

Deadspin was told by a tipster on Wednesday that he had been drinking since 11 a.m.

The video (via CrossingBroad.com) was first uploaded to YouTube in June and probably just seemed amusing at the time. But now Cooper’s actions seem much different.

He really starts going wild at the 60-second mark:



