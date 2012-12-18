Ricky Rubio Returned This Weekend And Reminded Us Why We Missed Him So Much

Ricky Rubio had his rookie season cut short when he tore his ACL. The injury cost the last 25 games of the 2011-12 season and the first 20 games this year. But he returned to action this weekend, and Elton Brand of the Dallas Mavericks quickly learned that Rubio is still the most exciting passer in the NBA. Rubio delivered a perfect pass between both his own legs and the legs of Brand, leading to an easy lay-up…



