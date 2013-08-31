Rickie Fowler Plays A '70s-Style Private Investigator In A Brilliant New Ad Campaign

Farmers Insurance has a new ad campaign centered around Rickie Fowler playing a golf private investigator styled after the P.I.s seen in 1970s television shows.
Fowler, who goes by the name “Dick Fowler, P.I.” in the commercials, works with a sidekick to help stop rude golfers.
The commercials are simple, fun, and funny. But maybe the best part is that Fowler did not need a wig, just a mustache. Here is the first “episode” (via The Big Lead)…
And here is the second “episode”…
