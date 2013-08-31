Rickie Fowler Plays A '70s-Style Private Investigator In A Brilliant New Ad Campaign

Farmers Insurance has a new ad campaign centered around Rickie Fowler playing a golf private investigator styled after the P.I.s seen in 1970s television shows.

Fowler, who goes by the name “Dick Fowler, P.I.” in the commercials, works with a sidekick to help stop rude golfers.

The commercials are simple, fun, and funny. But maybe the best part is that Fowler did not need a wig, just a mustache. Here is the first “episode” (via The Big Lead)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here is the second “episode”…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.