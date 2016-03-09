Rickie Fowler hit a hole-in-one, winning $1 million for charity

On Monday, a number of the top golfers in the world took part in the Els for Autism Pro-Am, an event hosted by Ernie Els to help raise money for autism research.

The highlight of the event is the 113-yard 19th hole at the Old Palm Golf Club, where each of the competitors takes a shot at making a hole-in-one. If anybody can ace the hole, an extra $1 million will be given to autism research. The sum is not insignificant for this tournament as it typically raises about $1 million total each year, including $1.2 million a year ago.

After several other top golfers failed, Rickie Fowler took aim, but not before making a couple of adjustments. According to Tim Rosaforte, Fowler switched out of his golf shoes and into sneakers. Fowler also took the shot using Luke Donald’s pitching wedge.

It worked!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The crowd went nuts.

And he got a big hug from the tournament host, Els.

Fowler called it “one of the coolest moments” of his life.

Epic Monday! One of the coolest moments in my life making a hole in one earning $1,000,000 for @ernieelsgolf #ElsForAutism ☝️ A photo posted by Rickie Fowler (@rickiefowler) on Mar 7, 2016 at 1:51pm PST

Now they just need to add a 1 to the front of that check, as it had already been made out for $820,000 before Fowler’s shot.

