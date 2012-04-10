And Now, Here's Rick Santelli Working On His Next American Revolution

CNBC’s Rick Santelli, who is adored by many Tea Party followers, is starting a new revolution today — an energy one, that is.



The colourful and outspoken correspondent, who reports from the Chicago Board of Trade floor, is in Edmond, Oklahoma today working on converting a Ford F-150 truck so it can run on natural gas.

Santelli, who says he enjoys being a mechanic as a hobby, wants to show how easy it is to convert cars so they can run on natural gas. He plans on driving his newly converted truck on CNBC this afternoon.

Watch the video here.



