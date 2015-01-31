Here's The Video That Turned Seahawks Player Richard Sherman Into A Household Name

After Richard Sherman made a huge game-saving tip leading to an interception in the final minute to help the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers and go to the Super Bowl in 2014, he spoke with Erin Andrews.

Instead of speaking about the play, Sherman screamed into the camera about how he is the best cornerback in the NFL and 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree should never talk about Sherman. A clearly stunned Erin Andrews held her composure long enough to ask a follow up, but that would be the last question as Sherman stormed off.

The interview went viral, and a little known cornerback became a household name in America.

Here’s the video:

