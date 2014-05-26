Father Of Shooting Victim Angrily Rails Against NRA And 'Craven Politicians' In Emotional Press Conference

AP Richard Martinez

The father of a 20-year-old student killed in a “mad man’s” rampage blamed the National Rifle Association and “craven politicians” for his death in an emotional press conference.

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez was the last of six people killed by suspect Elliot Rodger before he turned the gun on himself, according to police. His father, Richard Martinez, delivered a statement:

“Our family has a message for every parent out there. You don’t think it will happen to you child until it does. Chris was a really great kid. Ask anyone who knew him. His death has left our family lost and broken. “Why did Chris die? Chris died because of craven, irresponsible politicians and the NRA. They talk about gun rights. What about Chris’ right to live?! When will this insanity stop? When will enough people say, ‘Stop this madness?’ We don’t have to live like this! Too many have died. We should say to ourselves, ‘Not. One. More.'”

Elliot Rodger, the man named as a suspect by police, allegedly killed six people and himself Friday night, a crime that has rocked a quiet community near the University of California, Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara County sheriff Bill Brown told reporters Saturday night that Rodger stabbed three victims inside his residence before going on a shooting spree and killing three others.

According to The Associated Press, Richard Martinez spoke with his son just 45 minutes before he died inside a local deli.

The video of Martinez’s press conference is below:

