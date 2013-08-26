Rex Ryan Turned His Back To Reporters During Post-Game Press Conference

The Rex Ryan coaching era in New York may have hit its lowest point yet during and after the third preseason game on Saturday night.

Mark Sanchez, the presumed starting quarterback, was injured after Ryan inserted him into the game during the fourth quarter. Ryan would later say that he was “trying to win the game.”

But it was after the game when Ryan’s frustration seemed to finally hit its peak. When asked repeatedly about Geno Smith’s chances to be the starting quarterback in week one, Ryan snapped at the reporters, saying “that’s the beauty of this country, I can say whatever I want.” Ryan then turned his back and repeated the team’s stance that a decision on the starting quarterback will be announced “at the appropriate time.”

Here’s the video (via NFL Network)…

