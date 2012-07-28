How Lakewood, NJ Came To Host The Largest Homeless Camp In The State

Tent City provides shelter and a sense of community for homeless individuals living in a part of New Jersey where there are no homeless shelters. Before Reverend Steve Brigham started the encampment that has become known as Tent City there were many small camps in the woods around Lakewood, NJ, but they were poorly organised and none offered the security that Tent City.



During a recent trip to Tent City, the camp was divided and the community that Reverend Steve has built seemed to be at risk of falling apart. In the video below, Reverend Steve explains how and why he started Tent City.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Robert Johnson

