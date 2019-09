One of the biggest storylines of the NFL preseason will be Mark Sanchez constantly looking over his shoulder now that Tim Tebow has joined him as a member of the New York Jets. And considering that, you have to appreciate how well Sanchez handled the awkward situation below, in which a reporter tries to get his attention by calling him “Tim.”





