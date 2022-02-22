Viral video shows reporter in Ukraine covering its conflict with Russia in 6 different languages

A composite image of screenshots of Philip Crowther speaking in three different languages on three different news channels. Twitter/Philip Crowther

A reporter in Ukraine used six different languages to cover the crisis with Russia.

The AP’s Philip Crowther used English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Russia moved into parts of eastern Ukraine after declaring them as independent republics.

A reporter in Kyiv, Ukraine, covered the country’s conflict with Russia in six different languages in a video that has gone viral.

Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for the Associated Press, spoke about the crisis for six different news channels, speaking in six different languages: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

He shared a video that showed all of that coverage back-to-back. The video had 5.2 million views as of early Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Crowther spoke about the long-running war between Russia-backed rebels and Ukraine in its eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In his English segment he noted that Kyiv, many hundreds of miles away, had stayed relatively calm.

In the hours after Crowther spoke, Russia recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk then sent troops there, claiming it did so for “peacekeeping” reasons.

The move was condemned by the EU, UK, and US, which promised harsh sanctions would be announced on Tuesday.