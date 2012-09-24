Tripping A Player With A Hat Might Be The Worst Screw-Up Yet By The Replacement Refs

Late in the first half of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, a replacement official inexplicably threw his hat into the endzone (he is supposed to throw it along the sideline) where a Cowboys wide receiver slipped on it just as Tony Romo was throwing him a pass.



It is unclear if this cost the Cowboys a touchdown as the penalty may have been on the receiver if he caught the ball. But the player could have been injured, or a legal receiver may have slipped on the hat.

The screw-ups by the replacement officials are starting to pile up in the NFL. And this one may be the worst yet…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.