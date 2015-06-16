VIDEO: Relive Vivid Sydney's incredible colours - as seen by 1.7 million visitors

Vivid Sydney 2015 – Timelapse from Destination NSW on Vimeo.

The NSW government released the visitor figures for Vivid Sydney this afternoon and once again it’s been an astonishing hit, with a record 1.7 million people attending the festival, up 19% – 370,000 people – on 2014.

Expenditure by visitors this year is expected to top $50 million, up from last year’s $43 million. Many Sydney cafes and restaurants reported record sales and numbers during the 18-day lights, music and ideas festival, with more than 72% of visitors buying a meal during their visit.

The growth in international travel packages also soared, up by 6,500 visitors to 26,000 in 2015, including 11,000 packages sold to China, an increase of 1300 on last year

“Key increases include a 39% rise in packages from Korea, 57% more from Singapore and travel packages from the USA were up 64%,” Ayres said.

The minister said his favourite location was Customs House in Circular Quay.

“I also thought Pyrmont Park was fantastic, where you could control the lights on the roof of The Star, and could also play the drums,” he said.

