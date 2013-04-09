An NBA Player Got His Tooth Knocked Out And Gave It To The TV Announcers

In what looked like a harmless rebound attempt, Reggie Evans of the Brooklyn Nets collided with the head of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and either had his tooth knocked loose or knocked out completely.



After the two teams went down to the other end of the court, Evans can be seen removing the tooth from his mouth. At that point, he appears unsure what to do, so he placed his tooth on the scorer’s table right in front of the television announcers who sound thoroughly disgusted by the sight. Here’s the video (via YES Network and Deadspin.com)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

