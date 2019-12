Illinois star Kofi Cockburn accidentally knocks referee unconscious while celebrating a play against Michigan

Big Ten Network The unfortunate collision overshadowed an impressive performance from Kofi Cockburn, who poured in a game-high 19 points in addition to notching 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Illinois Fighting Illini freshman centre Kofi Cockburn accidentally knocked a referee unconscious while celebrating an and-one on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot, 290-pound freshman whipped his right arm over his head and brought down his elbow directly into the back of Lewis Garrison’s head.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Garrison was helped off the floor and into the back of the arena after spending minutes on all fours. He was cleared before leaving the arena but visited the hospital for a precautionary X-ray.

The collision overshadowed Cockburn’s impressive 19-point performance in unranked Illinois’ win against the No. 5Michigan Wolverines.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Injuries are commonplace in the heat of a game, but it’s not every day when you see a referee hit the deck.

Late in the second half of the unranked Illinois Fighting Illini’s eventual victory over the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday night, Illinois centre Kofi Cockburn hit a putback floater that further extended his team’s lead. As the referee Lewis Garrison, who was positioned on the baseline behind the basket, whistled Michigan’s Zavier Simpson for the foul, the official lunged forward into Cockburn’s path.

Cockburn, meanwhile, was busy celebrating his and-one. The 7-foot, 290-pound freshman whipped his right arm over his head and brought down his fist. His elbow collided with Garrison’s head and, according to the Associated Press, knocked the referee unconscious.

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn accidentally elbows Referee Lewis Garrison. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/qEWBxlT2YC — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) December 12, 2019

Garrison immediately clutched his head in his hands and stumbled to the floor, and Cockburn leaped forward to help the official. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Garrison was helped off the floor and into the back of the arena after spending minutes on all fours. The Illinois spokesman Derrick Burson said Garrison was cleared by doctors before he left the arena but still visited a nearby hospital for a precautionary X-ray.

The unfortunate collision overshadowed an impressive performance from Cockburn, who poured in a game-high 19 points in addition to notching 10 rebounds and four blocks. You can watch his full highlights from Wednesday night below:

Kofi Cockburn was dominant in the post for @IlliniMBB. 19 points, 10 boards and a win in the ???? for the big man. BTN x @USCellular pic.twitter.com/oHFABfBE8K — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.