Reds Pitcher Was Hit In The Face With A Line Drive

It was a scary scary scene in the spring training game between the Royal and the Reds when a line drive off the bat of the Royals’ Salvador Perez struck Reds closer Aroldis Chapman in the face.

You can see video of the incident below.

Chapman suffered fractures above his left eye and to his nose according to Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times.

Chapman never lost consciousness. However, that may not necessarily been an indication of the seriousness.

Brandon McCarthy of the Oakland A’s never lost consciousness after being hit by a line drive and yet he nearly died and need emergency surgery to repair a skull fracture and to stop bleeding in his brain.

McCarthy discussed this aspect on Twitter with a fellow pitcher.

The game did not resume after the incident and Chapman was transported to a local hospital.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Video via TheBigLead.com]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.