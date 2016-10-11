Red Sox fans chant 'thank you, Papi' after Red Sox and David Ortiz are eliminated from the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs on Monday when the Cleveland Indians completed their three-game sweep with a 4-3 win at Fenway Park.

While the win means the Indians will go on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series, of more immediate importance is that this marked the final game of David Ortiz’ career.

His final at bat resulted in a four-pitch walk in the eighth inning. He was then pulled from the game for a pinch hitter. One inning later, Travis Shaw flied out to right field to end the game with Ortiz looking on from the dugout.

Almost immediately after the final out was recorded, and while the Indians were celebrating, Red Sox fans started an extended chant of “thank you, Papi!”





Ortiz didn’t stick around too long. After watching the final out, he hustled up the tunnel to the clubhouse for the final time.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.