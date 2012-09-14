Red Sox Star Learns Wife Is In labour During Game

For the last several days, Dustin Pedroia and his wife, who is pregnant, have been in one of those “it could happen at any moment” scenarios with the pregnancy. And that moment apparently came just after the sixth inning of last night’s game.



As the Red Sox were taking the field to start the seventh inning, manager Bobby Valentine called Pedroia over, and you can immediately see his face light up like a Christmas tree before scurrying towards the clubhouse.

No word on whether or not the baby has been born yet. Here’s the video…



