Testing Live Video Recording On The iPhone

Live video streaming site Ustream is letting us try out a beta version of their broadcasting application for the iPhone. Part of the app’s functionality is video recording — a first for the iPhone.
Anyway, we streamed live at SAI world headquarters earlier today. We might be back on now. Check it out:
You can chat with us while we’re live, here:Here’s what the interface looks like:
