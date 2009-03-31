Testing Live Video Recording On The iPhone

Live video streaming site Ustream is letting us try out a beta version of their broadcasting application for the iPhone. Part of the app’s functionality is video recording — a first for the iPhone.



Anyway, we streamed live at SAI world headquarters earlier today. We might be back on now. Check it out:



Live video chat by Ustream

You can chat with us while we’re live, here: Here’s what the interface looks like:

