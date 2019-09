A Russian hobbyist has created a working RC model of the S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier from The Avengers, reports Cyriaque Lamar at io9.



And yes, it actually flies.

Here’s a video of the helicarrier in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW SEE: 8 Insane Videos Of People Flying Through The Air In Wingsuits >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.