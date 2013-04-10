The Rays Lost A Game Because Of One Of The Worst Strike Calls Ever

With two outs in the ninth inning, Ben Zobrist of the Tampa Bay Rays appeared to draw a walk, pushing the tying run into scoring position. But to the surprise of everybody, including Rangers pitcher Joe Nathan, the umpire called the pitch a strike.



Nathan can be seen after the pitch saying “wow,” and after the game said he “might have been the last guy on the field to realise the game was over.” The umpire later admitted that he blew the call. And Rays manager Joe Maddon said, “that can’t happen in a Major League game.”

Here is the pitch…

And here is the video (via MLB.com)…

Finally, here is the pitchf/x data which shows the location of the pitch (#6) from the point of view of the catcher…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.