A Baseball Fan Was Ejected For Interference But Allowed Back In His Seat After Umpires Used Instant Replay

In the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays, Evan Longoria hit what appeared to be a home run, leading to an unusual scene in which a fan was ejected and then reinstated.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argued that the fan interfered and asked that the home run be reviewed. Here is the catch. It was certainly close…

Even though the play was ruled a home run and the umpires had not yet completed their review of the replay, the fan was escorted out…

The umpires came back and said the call would stand as a home run, apparently not seeing enough evidence to overrule the call on the field…

Shortly after the umpires returned, the fan was allowed to return to his seat…

Where he was greeted with a hero’s welcome…

