Ravens' 30-Yard Scamper On 4th-And-29 Might Be The Play Of The Year

The Baltimore Ravens were down to what looked like their final play with less than two minutes remaining and trailing the Chargers 13-10. And on 4th-and-29, it seemed like a lost cause when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a little dump-down pass to Ray Rice.



But somehow Rice evaded several would-be tacklers and scampered his way through the defence for 30 yards and a first down. The play was reviewed and it was determined he did gain enough for the first down.

The Ravens would go on to kick a field goal to force overtime and later kick a field goal to win in overtime…



[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8206/8219304726_b3b523fc87_o.gif" link="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8206/8219304726_b3b523fc87_o.gif" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

