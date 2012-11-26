Ravens' 30-Yard Scamper On 4th-And-29 Might Be The Play Of The Year

Cork Gaines

The Baltimore Ravens were down to what looked like their final play with less than two minutes remaining and trailing the Chargers 13-10. And on 4th-and-29, it seemed like a lost cause when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a little dump-down pass to Ray Rice.

But somehow Rice evaded several would-be tacklers and scampered his way through the defence for 30 yards and a first down. The play was reviewed and it was determined he did gain enough for the first down.

The Ravens would go on to kick a field goal to force overtime and later kick a field goal to win in overtime…

 
[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8206/8219304726_b3b523fc87_o.gif" link="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8206/8219304726_b3b523fc87_o.gif" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

