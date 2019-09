When Ray Lewis was a 21-year-old rookie in the NFL, 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh was the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.



Ironically, Lewis’ first sack in the NFL was On Harbaugh, in an October 13, 1996 game between the Ravens and the Colts.

Yahoo! Sports found video of the sack, here’s a GIF:

Photo: NFL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.