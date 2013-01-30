Ray Lewis Denies Using Banned Substance At Super Bowl Media Day

A story broke this morning on SI.com that alleges Ray Lewis spoke with the owner of a supplement company about using a deer-antler product that contains a substance banned by the NFL.



Of course, Lewis was asked about this multiple times during today’s Super Bowl media day. He continually refused to discuss the matter. However, during one exchange, Lewis did start to show some frustration and denied the allegations.

Lewis points to his clean record on drug tests. He also calls the allegations “stupidity” and says he does not want to give the people making the claims any credit or publicity.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

