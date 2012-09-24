Ravens Receiver Scores A Touchdown Less Than 24 Hours After His Brother Was Killed

The 19-year-old brother of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith was killed in a motorcycle accident last night. And surprisingly, Smith rejoined his team on Sunday night for the team’s big game against the Patriots.



And with the Ravens trailing by 13 and needing a score in the first half, Smith came through with a beautiful catch in the endzone to get his team on the board.

What was already an emotional night, just got even more emotional…

