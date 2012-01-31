WATCH: Broncos Running Back Makes Fun Of Ravens Kicker After Fan Speaks Poorly Of Tim Tebow

Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee was signing a few autographs at a Pro Bowl fan event last week in Hawaii when one Baltimore Ravens fan decided he would talk smack about McGahee’s often-talked-about quarterback Tim Tebow.



Check out McGahee not miss a beat and fire back with a shot of his own toward Ravens’ choke artist kicker Billy Cundiff (via SportsGrid).



