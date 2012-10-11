Raul Ibanez Secures Place In Yankees History With Game-Tying And Game-Winning Home Runs

On a day when Yankees fans were calling for less of Alex Rodriguez, Raul Ibanez stepped in and secured his spot in Yankees postseason folklore with a pair of improbable home runs.



The first came in the ninth inning when manager Joe Girardi used Ibanez to pinch-hit for A-Rod in the ninth inning with the Yankees trailing by a run. Ibanez delivered a game-tying home run. But he wasn’t done. When he came to the plate again in the 12th inning, Ibanez did it again.

Two at bats. Two home runs. One huge Yankees win. Here’s the game-winner…

