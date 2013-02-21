Rapper Confronts Raptors Announcer During Wizards Game

During last night’s game against the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gay of the Toronto Raptors was seen talking to Wale, a D.C. rapper who was sitting in the front row. Matt Devlin, the Raptors television announcer noticed the back-and-forth and assumed Gay was being heckled (the game was in Washington; Gay says they were “joking”).



During his comments, Devlin made reference to having never heard of Wale, and then said “He’s no Drake.”

Later in the game, Wale made his way up to the booth and confronted Devlin with an angry tirade that could be heard on air. It was a tense couple of moments and Devlin sounds relieved when the quarter came to an end. Here are the original comments and the confrontation (via Comcast Sportsnet)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.