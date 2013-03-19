The Rangers Got A Huge Win Thanks To A Crazy Shootout Goal

If the season ended today, the New York Rangers would be out of the playoffs. So with just 21 games remaining and the Rangers two points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, every point counts.



That’s where 20-year-old rookie J.T. Miller steps in. With the Rangers up 1-0 in a shootout with the Carolina Hurricanes, Miller sealed the win with a crazy goal from a near-impossible angle. After initially losing the puck, Miller stayed with it, waited patiently for Dan Ellis to commit, and when he did, Miller played a shot off the far post and into the net.

Here’s the video (via MSG)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.