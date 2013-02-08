Rangers Announcer Takes Puck To Face And Continues To Report From Rinkside

When a wayward pass by the Rangers in the closing seconds of the second period went over the boards, the puck struck rinkside reporter John Gianone, opening a gash on his face. But despite all the blood and because this is hockey, Gianone held his position while being attended to by a trainer and continued to do his job.



Be sure to wait for the close-up at the 0:38 mark (video via NBC Sports Network)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.