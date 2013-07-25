Watch The New Range Rover Sport Go Off-Roading In A 747 Jet

To see just how capable the 2014 Range Rover Sport is off-road, Land Rover set up an impressive stunt: It built a custom obstacle course.
In a 747 jet.
Moving through the course following the off-road mantra “as slow as possible, as fast as necessary,” the car handles ramps, tight corners, and steep descents with ease.
Check it out, via Gommeblog.it:
