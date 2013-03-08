Here's What It Looked Like When After 13 Hours, Rand Paul Finally Had To End His Filibuster [VIDEO]

Last night, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) mounted a filibuster in the classic style, where one Senator hits the floor and talks until he can’t.



He lasted an impressive 13 hours, putting him an hour shy of the eighth-longest filibuster in history.

Still, by the end of the rhetorical marathon Rand understandably had some urgent business to attend to.

“I would go for another 12 hours to try to break Strom Thurmond’s record but I’ve discovered that there are some limits to filibustering and I’m going to have to take care of one of those in a few minutes here,” he joked.

It was a grand finale for an impressive speech that has been well received on both sides of the aisle.

Check it out, via the Associated Press:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.