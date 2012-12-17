Rams Receiver Appeared To Injure A Spectator With His Touchdown Celebration

Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola caught a touchdown pass today and did what many players do, he spiked the ball. But what most players don’t do is spike the ball directly into the face of what appeared to be an elderly usher standing on the sideline. Announcers during the game said the spectator was receiving medical attention on the sideline.



Amendola would later convert a 2-point conversion. And rather than spike the ball, he ran over to the same area and simply handed the ball to another usher…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.