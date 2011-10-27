VIDEO: Rajat Gupta Does His Perp Walk In High Class Style

Raj Gupta — arrested this morning on criminal charges of insider trading — is now in the system.



But instead of a perp walk like that of a common criminal, we give you a perp car ride, via CNBC.

Gupta, who became a very wealthy man through his role as a Mckinsey exec, a Goldman Sachs board member, and a P&G board member, got a police escort from his home in Connecticut to the New York.

“An FBI spokesman said Gupta surrendered to agents at his home in Westport, Connecticut, and that he was driven to the New York FBI office, where he was placed under formal arrest at 8:15 a.m. EDT,” according to NPR.

Check out all the reporters waiting to snap pictures of the car.

Guess someone was trying to keep a low profile. But as this is fast becoming the most high profile insider trading scandals in history, so somehow we think we’ll be seeing a lot of Gupta.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

