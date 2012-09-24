In A Scary Scene A Raiders Receiver Was Left Unconscious After Brutal Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

There was a scary scene during today’s Raiders-Steelers game when wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was knocked unconscious after taking a direct hit to the chin from a defender’s helmet. Heyward-Bey remained on the ground for several minutes before finally being carted off the field.



He was conscious when he left and gave the crowd a thumb’s up (see below).

[UPDATE] Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Heyward-Bey is in stable condition at a local hospital. Amazingly, it is believed he did not suffer a concussion. He did suffer a neck injury, however a source thinks Heyward-Bey “avoided something serious for now.”

Amazingly, this play was not flagged by the officials…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.